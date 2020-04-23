National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$43.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.08.
Shares of ABX traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.13.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
