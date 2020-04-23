National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$43.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.08.

Shares of ABX traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,991. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.13.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

