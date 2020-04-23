National Bank Financial Raises Encana (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$7.50

Encana (TSE:OVV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Stifel Firstegy lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CSFB set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Encana alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.00. 4,150,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. Encana has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.72.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.07. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

Encana Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.