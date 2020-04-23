National Bank Financial Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$236,236. Insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $5,678,088 in the last quarter.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
