National Bank Financial Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,248. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 288.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$26.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$294.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$7,051,843.48. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$2,102,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$236,236. Insiders have sold 148,355 shares of company stock worth $5,678,088 in the last quarter.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.