National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$0.20” Price Target for Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) has been assigned a C$0.20 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

PRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Petrus Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Petrus Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Petrus Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.09. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.10.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$21.00 million during the quarter.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

