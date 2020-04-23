National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.28. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.