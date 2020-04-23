National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Cut to $61.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

NHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,621. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

