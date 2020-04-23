Navient’s (NAVI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 122,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,545. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.