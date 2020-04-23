Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.09. Neon Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 31,006 shares.

NTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $109,276.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

