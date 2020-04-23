Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.05. 11,149,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,466,431. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.