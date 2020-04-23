Netflix, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $426.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,899,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,466,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.91. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.