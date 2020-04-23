New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.82. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.33.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

