NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.17. 2,939,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,325. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

