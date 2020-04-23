NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

NEE traded down $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $242.05. The company had a trading volume of 782,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

