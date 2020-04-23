NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.40-9.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,741. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

