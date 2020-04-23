NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.00-10.75 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. The company had a trading volume of 782,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.