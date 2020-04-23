NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.07. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.16. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

