NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.40-9.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.05. 782,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,741. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

