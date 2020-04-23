Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.59 EPS

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 18,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEP. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

