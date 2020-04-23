Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 37.5%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) shot up 37.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 2,286,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 492% from the average session volume of 386,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

