Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys Shares of 4,075 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813,942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after buying an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. 10,951,519 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51.

