Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 11,593,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,304,539. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.