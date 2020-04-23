Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,030 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,310,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,396,301. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

