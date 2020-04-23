Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $244,048,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

NYSE PG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,682,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

