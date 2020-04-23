Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. FIX raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

INTC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.22. 18,862,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,572,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

