Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Navient by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navient stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,545. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

