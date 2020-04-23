Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $790,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $203.27. 2,386,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

