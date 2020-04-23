Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

IGIB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.71. 36,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,303. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

