Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 43,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 257,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $9.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

