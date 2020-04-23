Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.09. 17,140,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

