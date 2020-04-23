Nimiq (NIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,699.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.93 million and $162,699.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,648,508,615 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,508,615 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

