Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $41,903.26 and approximately $422.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

