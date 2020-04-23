Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.25. Noble Energy shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 7,957,240 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 600,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389,859 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Noble Energy by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Noble Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,410,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 722,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

