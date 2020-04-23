Noble (NYSE:NE) Trading Up 26.8%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price rose 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 456,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,836,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $454.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Noble by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 333,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 2,666.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 94,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

