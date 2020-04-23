Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €18.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.69 ($34.53).

Get Norma Group alerts:

ETR NOEJ traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €21.48 ($24.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $692.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($16.72) and a twelve month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.58.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.