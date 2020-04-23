Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million.

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 3,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.46. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

