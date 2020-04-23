Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Northern Trust stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

