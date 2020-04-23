NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. NorthWestern also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE NWE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

