NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.45. NorthWestern also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 378,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,639. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

