Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,998,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,229,110. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

