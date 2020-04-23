Novacoin (NVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $416,204.44

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market cap of $416,204.44 and approximately $609.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00032924 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00043092 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000659 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.29 or 0.98618903 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00059842 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000721 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

