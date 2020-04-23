NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.00 and last traded at C$17.29, with a volume of 588207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a current ratio of 79.55.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.38, for a total transaction of C$409,237.92. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,736.45. Insiders have sold a total of 370,522 shares of company stock worth $5,047,953 in the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

