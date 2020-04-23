Nuggets Price Up 24.5% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $346.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.02623598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00214575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

