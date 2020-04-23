Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Trading 46.9% Higher

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s share price traded up 46.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.94, 106,748 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 23,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.1313684 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.