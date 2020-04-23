NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $284.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,498,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029,736. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.18. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

