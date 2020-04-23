NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.35.

NVDA opened at $286.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.18. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

