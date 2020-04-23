Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.3% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.21. 359,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

