Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 22,787 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.13. 21,306,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,740. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $528.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

