Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,621 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.8% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. 19,121,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

