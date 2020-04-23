Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.00

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 1832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million and a P/E ratio of 31.54.

About Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

