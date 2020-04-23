Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

